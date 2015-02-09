NFL Films Founder Ed Sabol Dies at 98

Ed Sabol, who founded NFL Films in the 1960s, has died at the age 98 at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to the league.

Sabol was the pioneer of numerous broadcast innovations that are commonplace today, including use of microphones on coaches, referees and players, adding popular music to game footage and blooper reels.

Sabol founded NFL Films in 1964 and led the unit until handing over the reins to his son, Steve in 1985, who died in 2012 from brain cancer. Under the elder Sabol, NFL Films won 52 Emmy Awards; he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.