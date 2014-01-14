NFL Eyes Partner for New Thursday Night Package

Eight million viewers on Thursday night are not enough for the National Football League.

The NFL last week sent out requests for proposal to its extant national carriers, as well as other media players, with bids for the one-year contract that would kick off with the 2014 campaign, expected to be returned later this week.

Looking to up its Nielsen ante, as well as revenue base, the NFL is offering a one-year package that could include eight games in the first half of the season, while keeping in-house service, NFL Network in the primetime action. NFL Network, which finished its second 13-game slate with the 2013 season, averaged 8 million viewers, including watchers in the home DMAs in the participating clubs’ markets.

