NFL Draft Averages 4 Million Viewers

The 2013 NFL Draft drafted some big Nielsens, averaging four million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network over the course of its three days.

That delivery stands as the second best behind the 2010 selection show and was 8% above last year's average, according to NFL officials.

Over the three days, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 3.04 million viewers, up 4% from 2.92 million in 2012, while NFL Network jumped 23% to a 931,000 average, according to Nielsen data.

