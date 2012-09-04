'NFL on CBS' Adds Medical Consultant
CBS has added Dr. Neal ElAttrache as a medical consultant
for the network's NFL studio show, The NFL on CBS.
Dr. ElAttrache will be "on-call" all
season analyzing and explaining injuries and interpreting injury reports,
beginning with the first Sunday of league action, Sept. 9.
Dr. ElAttrache has operated on some of the top athletes in
football, including the New England Patriots' Tom Brady. He is chairman of the
Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Foundation and director of Sports
Medicine Fellowship, as well as the team physician for the Los Angeles
Dodgers.
"Dr. ElAttrache has impeccable credentials and standing
in the medical profession and the world of Sports Medicine," said Sean
McManus, chairman, CBS Sports and executive producer, The NFL on CBS.
"Analyzing and assessing injuries are often important storylines
throughout the season, adding Neal's expertise and opinions to our broadcasts
will give our viewers a new and unique perspective into the player's injuries
and recovery."
