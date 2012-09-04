'NFL on CBS' Adds Medical Consultant

CBS has added Dr. Neal ElAttrache as a medical consultant

for the network's NFL studio show, The NFL on CBS.





Dr. ElAttrache will be "on-call" all

season analyzing and explaining injuries and interpreting injury reports,

beginning with the first Sunday of league action, Sept. 9.





Dr. ElAttrache has operated on some of the top athletes in

football, including the New England Patriots' Tom Brady. He is chairman of the

Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Foundation and director of Sports

Medicine Fellowship, as well as the team physician for the Los Angeles

Dodgers.





"Dr. ElAttrache has impeccable credentials and standing

in the medical profession and the world of Sports Medicine," said Sean

McManus, chairman, CBS Sports and executive producer, The NFL on CBS.

"Analyzing and assessing injuries are often important storylines

throughout the season, adding Neal's expertise and opinions to our broadcasts

will give our viewers a new and unique perspective into the player's injuries

and recovery."