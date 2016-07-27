NextVR Sets Dates for VR Broadcast of International Champions Cup

Virtual reality company NextVR has teamed up with sports and entertainment venture firm Relevent Sports to broadcast three International Champions Cup matches live in VR, beginning July 27 with the 8 p.m. PT game between Liverpool and Chelsea in Pasadena, Calif.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea in Ann Arbor, Mich. on July 30 and Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 3 will also be broadcast live in VR, with NextVR also making the July 30 Leicester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain game available on demand.

NextVR will work the game from multiple angles and give viewers the option to watch a produced feed with cameras in the stands, on the sidelines, at midfield and behind the goals.

“This is what we do. We put fans on the sidelines, next to the world’s most talented athletes and allow them to feel as if they are there,” said Brad Allen, executive chairman of NextVR, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Relevent Sports and ICC to bring this experience to the fan base of the world’s most popular sport."

The matches will be available free via the ICC channel on the NextVR platform, which is compatible with Gear VR headsets