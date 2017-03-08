Next Year’s Golden Globes Set for Jan. 7

Next year’s Golden Globes, the 75th annual, will go down Sunday, Jan. 7. NBC will again air the telecast.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Globes are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide. The HFPA celebrates both top TV shows and films with the Globes.

On Jan. 8, The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards averaged 20.0 million viewers and a 5.6 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The year before, 18.5 million total viewers watched.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2017 affair. Netflix’s The Crown took best drama and FX’s Atlanta was named top comedy.

Members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million.