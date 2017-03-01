Next Wave of Leaders 2017 Nominations Open

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News have opened nominations for the 2017 Next Wave of Leaders, part of the inaugural VIDWeek event series.

The Next Wave of Leaders will honor those selected at a live awards breakfast at the Stewart Hotel in New York on June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The staffs of B&C and Multichannel News are looking for 20 executives—40 years old and under—who are on the rise and doing great things now. The nominations are not limited to specific categories and range across content, distribution, advertising, technology and all categories related to media and entertainment.

Nominations should include specifics on what they have done and are working on moving forward, a full bio, and reasons for nominating the person.

For those looking to nominate someone for the Next Wave of Leaders, click here. The deadline for submissions is March 20.