Next TV Summit To Salute Beggs, MacKenzie with Innovation Awards

In addition to sharing ideas centering on the streaming world, those attending the inaugural Next TV Summit in Los Angeles can salute a quintet of executives making their mark in this burgeoning arena.

Scheduled for June 24, the NewBay Media event will bestow the Next TV Women Digital Leadership Awards to Lydia Antonini, senior VP of creative, Xbox Entertainment Studios; Marion Edwards, president of international television, 20th Century Fox Television Distribution; and Roma Khanna, president of television group and digital at MGM Studios.

Moreover, Ashley MacKenzie, CEO and founder of Base 79, will be honored with Next TV Digital Innovation Award, while Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, will receive the Next TV Content Innovation Award. The executives will also serve as the respective opening and closing keynote speakers at the event, which will be held next Tuesday at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

There, advertising, broadcasting and digital technology executives can parse ideas, develop new business opportunities and learn ways to better monetize streaming video on today’s new content platforms and devices. The event is presented by Multichannel News and B&C.

