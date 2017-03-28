Next TV Summit NYC Names Programming Committee, Unveils New Conference Features

Next TV Summit NYC has named the members of its 2017 Programming Committee.



The committee, which will advise on discussion topics, speaker selection and conference features, includes: Tim Connolly, senior VP, head of distribution and partnerships, Hulu; J.B. Kropp, VP, digital strategy & business development, The E.W. Scripps Company; Erin McPherson, head of content strategy, acquisition and programming, Verizon; Jennifer Mirgorod, executive VP, brand distribution, Turner; Bonnie Pan, president, Endemol Shine Beyond USA; Craig Parks, VP, programming for Watchable; Eric Ratchman, executive VP, content distribution, Univision Communications; and Andy Schuon, founding partner, Mediafy Inc.



“The debut of this incredibly esteemed Programming Committee represents the next step in the growth of the Next TV Summit as the most important industry gathering for anyone working in TV and video in the OTT and On Demand era, from technology to programming and production, distribution, advertising, and the C-Suite,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable / Multichannel News / Next TV.



Produced by NewBay Media, Next TV Summit NYC will take place twice this year. The spring edition, as part of VIDWeek, will take place June 14, 2017 and will explore the topics of video, innovation and disruption. The fall event will take place as part of NYC TV and Video Week on Oct. 18, 2017.



“With this group of leaders, we have an unmatched view into our industry’s future,” said Melissa Grego, founder, Melinc Consulting and Executive Producer, Next TV Summit NYC, who chairs the Next TV Programming Committee. “I am humbled and thrilled to work with the Programming Committee to provide crucial insights and foster strategic business relationships at Next TV Summit NYC this year.”



The 2017 Next TV events will also feature the Founders on the Rise Award and expanding networking opportunities, which include a contact list, extended breaks and Over the Top-ics.



For more on the June 14 event, click here.



To read the full release, click here.