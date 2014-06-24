Next TV: Judge Says Accuracy Aids 'Silicon Valley'

Santa Monica, Calif.—For Mike Judge, one of the keys to success for the success of his HBO series, Silicon Valley, comes down to accuracy.

Judge, cocreator, executive producer, writer and director of the comedy which was recently renewed for a second campaign, during a keynote address at NewBay Media's "Next TV Summit & Expo" Tuesday, credited the success of the series, to extensive research and attention to detail. He told B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego that the series has been well-received by prominent members of the tech community for its accurate representation of its namesake.

“I wanted to try to get this right because I’ve seen it done wrong in so many movies and TV shows,” said Judge, who briefly worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley during a previous career.

