Next TV: Fight International Piracy With More Content, Panel Says

New York -- A panel of top international programmers at Thursday's NextTV Summit, sponsored here by Multichannel News and B&C, said the best way to beat back content pirates is to provide more content on more devices to consumers.

Telemundo executive VP, digital media Peter Blacker, speaking on the "International and Hispanic Over The Top TV and Digital Media" panel moderated by Multichannel News programming editor R. Thomas Umstead, said piracy is a problem for the programmer, but added that providing a better consumer experience than the pirates is the best defense.

Blacker said that education also plays a role - directing consumers to legitimate sites for content. Once the audience knows early on that a network's site is the best place to see what it wants, they will stick with it.

