Next Season of ‘Goliath’ the Final One on Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up a fourth season of offbeat legal drama Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton. It will be the final season.

Season three premiered on Amazon Prime Oct. 4. Executive producers are Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.

“Goliath has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video, and we’re so thankful to Billy Bob, Larry, Geyer, Jennifer, Steve, and the entire Goliath team for bringing this series to life,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year.”

In season three, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman).

“I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast,” said Trilling. “I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew."