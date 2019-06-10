Next Season of ‘Corporate’ on Comedy Central Will be Final One

Comedy Central has announced a third season for scripted series Corporate. It will premiere in 2020 and will be the show’s final season. Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman created the show.

Season two began in January. Corporate is “a dark, edgy look at life as a junior-executive-in-training at your average, soulless multinational corporation,” is how Comedy Central put it.

Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are at the mercy of tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate a series of disasters, their only ally is Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep Grace (Aparna Nancherla), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

Season two guests included Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal and Andy Richter.