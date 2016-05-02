Next-Generation Market Movers

Related: Buyers Downplay Strong Scatter On Eve of Upfront

Beyond the familiar facesthat move markets is a next generation of leaders who are becoming forces in the media buying world.

These executives are embracing the changes in the business, finding opportunities as traditional viewing patterns of linear TV are being disrupted by technology and new competition coming over the top.

B&C sought out these new leaders by asking network sales executives to identify the best and brightest among the media buyers they deal with. These profiles should make them more familiar to people working in the TV business as their influence grows.

Maureen Bosetti Chief investment officer, Initiative

COLLEGE: Fordham University

FIRST MEDIA JOB: Assistant buyer at GM MediaWorks.

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: Learning about the constantly changing media landscape. It’s the continued migration away from linear TV to other screens, so whether it’s mobile or [over-the-top], linear TV is never going to be the way it used to be and now we’re trying to re-aggregate these audiences on other screens. The landscape is more complex and fragmented, but it’s exciting because we do have a lot of options out there.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

Big cable bundle.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

With video consumption shifting to digital it is challenging but being more flexible in this marketplace would provide added benefit to clients. I appreciate that it’s difficult for them to have last-minute cuts. I’m not saying that’s going to make up for the fact that ratings are down, but how can we change the upfront model to the extent that we can in terms of being more flexible in being able to cut or shift or optimize closer to air.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Spend time with my kids, Max, 12, and Alex, 5. I love to shop and watch TV.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS: “Maureen is terrific to work with and the next generation she is managing will be outstanding because of her excellent guidance.”

✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣

Dave Campanelli Senior VP, director of national broadcast, Horizon Media

COLLEGE: Syracuse University

FIRST MEDIA JOB: Network radio assistant at Horizon Media

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: Helping sculpt our agency point of view on new and emerging themes in the video marketplace. Like the growth of OTT and data enabled linear buying. We pride ourselves in bringing new ideas and new ways to transact to the networks. Instead of waiting for Nielsen to figure it out or someone else to dictate to us how we should be transacting, let’s figure it out ourselves and lay the groundwork rather than just reacting.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

Big cable bundle, with a handful of OTT/SVOD services. For anyone who actually cares about television it is not a realistic option to cut the cord and watch what you want without using someone else’s subscription.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

Better corral and sell their off-air impressions and streams. Networks have been very slow, and buyers have been very slow to look beyond the linear TV C3 measurement. They’re losing impressions to non-sold, non-measured VOD and over-the-top inventory. That’s a way to bring some supply back to the marketplace and give them more credit for the impressions they’re able to deliver.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Spend as much time as humanly possible with my two kids, Edward, 10, and Isabel, 5.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS:

“Dave is the quintessential professional. Understated, not looking for headlines, just wants to do business that works for both sides. One of the few national video heads who really understands digital and linear video and how they work together. A gentleman.”

✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣

Joanne Diaz Managing partner and director, media investment, MediaCom

COLLEGE: Baruch College

FIRST MEDIA JOB: Sales assistant at NBC (now NBCUniversal)

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: I really enjoy leading the development and execution of major marketing platforms such as Sunday Night Football, Discovery’s Shark Week and the Golden Globes on behalf of Volkswagen of America. The energy, creativity and drive of the people around me are powerful motivators and contribute to the success of these programs.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

Current cable bundler but preparing to cut the cord.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

First and foremost, the networks have to attract targeted and relevant audiences. In addition, their offerings should evolve with media consumption behaviors. Meeting this criteria allows for deeper, innovative and customizable partnerships.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

In my downtime, I love to travel, exercise, cook and be with my family.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS:

“Diaz is innovative and millennial-focused. She’s an out-of-the-box thinker with different, fresh ideas. She pushed media companies beyond their comfort zone with marketing ideas. She’s a tough, firm negotiator who is extremely responsive to client needs and marketing objectives.”

✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣

Amy Ginsberg Executive VP, chief investment officer, Canvas Worldwide

COLLEGE: SUNY Buffalo

FIRST MEDIA JOB: Sales assistant at Turner

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: Solving business issues for my clients is No. 1 because it is extremely satisfying. I also love how our business is changing so rapidly. It’s really more about the data and everything that’s available now that was not even available last year or three years ago that enables us to do our jobs better. That keeps us all on our toes.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

I proudly have a big cable bundle! I probably only watch 20 of the 300 channels I have but don’t want to miss out on anything. I will never cut a cord.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

Create great content! Consumers find good content no matter where it lives and will go to great lengths to watch it. We just need more of it, which is easier said than done. I don’t think everything is being captured the way ratings currently is. It’s also about things that are buzzed about on social media. It’s my job to know what’s out there.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Spend time with my husband, stepchildren and my dog. You can always find me cheering on the New York Rangers.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS:

“Amy is curious, energetic and innovative. She understands client strategies and is experienced in participating in high-profile events for her clients. She’s always ahead of the wave, not behind it, and she’s tough but always takes a smart, strategic approach.”

✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣

Tim Hill Executive VP, managing partner of integrated investment, Universal McCann

COLLEGE: Binghamton University

FIRST MEDIA JOB: At McCann-Erickson (now UM), working on the Gateway Computers account

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: Trying to keep up with all the new platforms and sources of viewing and then making sense of it in order to help our clients understand all those changes and what it means for them.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

The big cable bundle, with many of the SVOD add-ons.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

Individual networks can do things to increase their own share, through delivering top content, being able prove out their effectiveness with data and being able to attach data to their supply... however, as Magna has forecast, digital share will continue to grow and surpass TV in 2017.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Just had a son, so mostly I change diapers.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS:

“Tim is a rare breed, exceedingly thoughtful, bright and approachable. In a new generation of folks who prefer email and RFPs, he understands the dynamic of human communication. He always lets you know where you stand, asks great questions and is not afraid to take a position.”

✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣✣

Neil Vendetti Executive VP, national video activation, Zenith

COLLEGE: Bucknell University, Lewisberg, Pa.

FIRST MEDIA JOB: Started at Zenith as junior buyer on Toyota—I’ve been coming to the same building and the same floor for almost 17 years.

FAVORITE PART OF JOB: I like the people. Over the course of my career I was always struck by how relationship-driven the business is. And now overseeing a number of people here, I get satisfaction out of watching them succeed and watching them grow and I feel like if you can do that part of your job right, a lot of the rest of it kind of falls into place.

DO YOU HAVE THE BIG CABLE BUNDLE OR ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER, CORD-NEVER OR CORD-SHAVER?

My wife used to work for Cablevision, so we got every possible thing for free. She stopped working a couple of years ago. We downgraded the bundle a little bit but we are still a big cable bundle household, although the bill is obviously a lot more than the zero that it used to be.

IS THERE ANYTHING TV NETWORKS CAN DO TO INCREASE THEIR SHARE OF AD SPENDING?

It’s an interesting question because their portion of the overall video supply keeps going down. Where we’ve had the most success with TV networks is when they really take the time to understand our clients and what our clients are trying to accomplish from a business standpoint, and then are very flexible in how they’re able to structure deals to help accomplish that. Let us package stuff differently; let us buy against different metrics.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Most of my spare time is spent running around chasing my three kids, Olivia, 7, Luke, 5, and Sage, 2. I like to try to wake up early and go cycling when I can and I’ve always enjoyed building things with my hands.

WHAT ONE NETWORK SALES EXECUTIVE SAYS:

“Neil is a strong leader with excellent experience and knowledge across the board, including a strong digital background.”