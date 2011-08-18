Nexstar's KSFX Going Independent in Springfield, Mo.

Nexstar's KSFX Springfield (Mo.) becomes the independent "Ozarks Local" KOZL Sept. 1, more than doubling its local content output. The group is embroiled in a major battle with Fox over affiliation agreements, and KSFX is one of several Nexstar owned Fox affiliates, including WTVW Evansville and WFFT Fort Wayne, that are forging ahead without Fox programming.

On June 20, Fox announced it was partnering with MyNetworkTV affiliate KRBK Springfield, owned by Koplar Communications. KRBK will become a MyNet-Fox hybrid Sept. 1. The move left KSFX without an affiliation.

Several Fox affiliates remain in the Nexstar group. Nexstar chief Perry Sook has not returned numerous calls for comment about their fate.

Starting Sept. 1, KOZL's prime will feature Inside Edition at 7 and The Insider at 7:30. At 8 p.m. weeknights is My Name is Earl, followed by Everybody Loves Raymond, followed by local news at 9.

Sundays are family film night.

"Launching Ozarks Local reflects our deep commitment to the community and focus on addressing the interests of our audiences in the Ozarks area," said Mark Gordon, vice president and general manager of KOZL. "Building upon the cornerstone of our market leading, hour-long 9 p.m. primetime newscast and our market leading entertainment programming, we will be more than doubling our locally-produced programming by this fall."

KOZL will add an hour to its weekday morning news Sept. 1 . The station debuts a Sunday 6 p.m. newscast, followed by the business program Ozarks Local Business Journal at 6:30 p.m., in October.

On Sept. 6, KOZL will launch Ozarks Local Live at 4, which will feature health, fashion, family, money and entertainment stories.

KOZL is also adding a pair of weekend sports shows and SEC basketball.

KSFX was the No. 3 revenue station in DMA No. 74, according to BIA/Kelsey.