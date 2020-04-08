Nexstar Stations Air Virtual Town Hall With Arkansas Governor

Nexstar Broadcasting will host a live virtual town hall meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson April 9 at 7 p.m. CT. The governor will address the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Nathaniel Smith. The one-hour town hall will take place at KARK Little Rock. Bob Clausen, KARK anchor, and Donna Terrell, anchor at KLRT Little Rock, will host.

Viewers are invited to submit questions to Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Smith via social media using the hashtag #AskAsa.

The town hall will air on eight Nexstar stations: KARK-KLRT, WREG Memphis, KNWA-KFTA Fayetteville (AR), KTVE Monroe (LA), KTAL Shreveport and KOZL Springfield (MO). The broadcast will also be carried by Gray’s KAIT Jonesboro. All of the stations will also provide a livestream of the broadcast.

“This town hall with Governor Hutchinson is in keeping with Nexstar’s core mission to bring our viewers the latest news and critical information, especially in times of uncertainty and crisis,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The Town Hall format will enable Arkansas residents to get potentially life-saving guidance from the governor and the state’s top health official about the coronavirus outbreak and how the state is coping with the problems the pandemic has created. Providing the town hall on our family of stations and websites serving Arkansas will ensure that this important broadcast reaches the largest audience possible. We are grateful to Governor Hutchinson and his administration for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this special event.”