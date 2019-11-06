Nexstar Reports 3Q Loss on Tribune Acquisition Costs

Nexstar Media Group reported a loss in the third-quarter because of cost associated with its acquisition of Tribune Media and other charges.

The net loss was $5.8 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to net income of $100.5 million, or $2.21 a share, a year ago.

Contributing to the loss were $34 million in one-time transaction expenses and a $63.3 million non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets of its digital business.

Net revenue was down 4.2% to $663.5 million.

Despite a blackout of AT&T subscribers during a retransmission fee dispute, local ad revenue was up 10% to $208.3 million and national ad revenue was up 14.3% to $81.9 million. Political ad revenue dropped by nearly $60 million.

Retransmission fee revenue was up 3.7% to $294.8 million. Digital revenue fell 16.1% to $58.1 million.

“Our active third quarter and recent strategic initiatives have positioned Nexstar for its next free cash flow growth cycle and significant near-term leverage reduction,” said CEO Perry Sook.

“With our expanded and diversified operating base, expectations for significant 2020 political spending, and the benefit of recent and soon-to-be completed distribution agreement renewals, we remain confident in generating record levels of free cash flow next year and reducing the Company’s total net leverage ratio to below 4.0x at December 31, 2020,” Sook said.

