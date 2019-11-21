Nexstar Renews Affiliation Agreements with NBC

Nexstar Media agreed to renew affiliation agreements with NBC.

The new four-year deals cover 21 stations that reach about 12.5 million homes representing 11.4% of U.S. TV households. Two of the stations were recently acquired by Nexstar and three are owned by Mission Broadcasting. The Mission stations are in markets where Nexstar also owns stations. Nexstar provides services to those Mission stations.

The previous affiliate deals were set to expire in December.

“We are proud to again partner with NBC. Our new affiliation agreements recognize the value of the network’s broad range of compelling news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to NBC and to the viewers of the local communities we serve,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

“These agreements also mark the successful completion of essentially all of Nexstar’s outstanding network affiliation renewals for 2019. At the same time, we continue finalizing new distribution renewals addressing over 70% of our subscriber base,” Sook added. “Together, these network and distribution renewals give us solid confidence in our expectations regarding the future growth of Nexstar’s net retransmission revenues.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to renew our affiliation with Nexstar Media Group and Mission Broadcasting to serve these 21 markets,” said Phil Martzolf, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting. “We have a strong partnership with Nexstar, and look forward to our continued collaboration to bring NBC programming to millions of households across the country.”