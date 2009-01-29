Nexstar Names GMs in Midland, Billings

Filed at 12:39 EST on January 29, 2009

Jerry Jones has been named the vice president and general manager of Nexstar's KMID Midland/Odessa (Texas), and Sandra Zoldowski takes over as general manager at KSVI and KHMT Billings (Montana). Jones previously ran Nexstar's Billings duopoly; Zoldowski had been general sales manager at KSVI-KHMT.

Both appointments are effective immediately, and both GMs report to Nexstar COO Brian Jones. KMID is an ABC affiliate. KSVI and KHMT are an ABC and a Fox outlet.

"Jerry and Sandra bring relevant industry and market experience to their new roles," said Jones. "Jerry brings over 30 years of broadcast experience to our Midland station and has a proven track record of forging strong relationships between our staff, viewers and advertisers. We are confident he will ensure that KMID-TV is a market leader in serving the interests of viewers and advertisers while promoting a work environment that emphasizes professional development and client service.

"Similarly, Sandra is an accomplished local talent focused on leading our Billings stations to growth. She has assembled a capable, results-driven team and has the necessary skills to expand Nexstar's position in this important market."