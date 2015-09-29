Nexstar Names Craig Marrs VP, GM of WFFF Burlington, Vermont

Nexstar Broadcasting has tapped Craig Marrs as VP and general manager of WFFF-TV in Burlington, Vt., effective immediately.

In addition to the Fox affiliate, Marrs will take the helm on the associated digital and mobile services of www.mychamplainvalley.com, serving the Burlington and Plattsburgh, N.Y. market (DMA No. 98). He will also supervise ABC affiliate WVNY-TV Burlington through a joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting.

He will report to Theresa Underwood, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar Broadcasting.

“He has a long-term record of strengthening station operations and financial results with exclusive local programming, news and on-air and online content that truly served local viewers, businesses and community organizations,” Underwood said.

Marrs has spent more than 35 years in the industry, with the last two decades in station management. He was VP and station manager of KRON-TV San Francisco from 2000-06, followed by general manager stints at WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Ala. and KTEN Media in Sherman/Denison, Texas. Most recently, he had been serving as VP and general manager of KMIR-TV and KPSE-TV in Palm Desert, Calif.

“The management experience and deep community relationships built over my career will enable me to further strengthen our Burlington television and digital operations as leading providers of the most compelling local news content and entertainment programming in the market,” Marrs said. “I look forward to taking on this new opportunity at Nexstar and working with the exceptional broadcast and digital teams to enhance our commitment to excellence in on-air and online local content, engagement with our local communities and superior local client service innovation and advertising results across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform.”