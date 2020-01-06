Nexstar Media Signs Multi-Year Deal with Nielsen

Nexstar Media Group said it signed a multi-year deal with Nielsen.

Nielsen will provide measurement services for Nexstar’s 197 television stations and digital subchannels in 115 markets, and national ratings for WGN America.

“Nexstar’s company-wide relationship with Nielsen will allow our promotion, news and advertising sales teams to benefit from Nielsen’s full suite of audience ratings and combined audience data across all platforms in all Nexstar markets,” said Timothy Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “Nielsen’s ability to provide unified audience measurement across the entire 115 market Nexstar US television household footprint will further support our company-wide commitment to best serve local and national advertising clients, with verified viewing and consumption data.”

In addition to its ratings, NIelsen will be providing Nexstar will services from its Scarborough, Rhiza, Grabix and Prime Lingo units.

“Nexstar Media Group is a true leader in the broadcast industry with a long, proven record of driving revenue and profits for advertisers,” said Peter Bradbury, executive VP, Media, at Nielsen. “Our alliance with Nexstar will leverage Nielsen’s unique suite of measurement services to establish a cross-platform currency that will provide audience insights across local linear TV, cable, mobile, desktop and over-the-top. We are committed to working actively with Nexstar to ensure that every station has the tools it needs to achieve its business objectives and deliver value and results to advertisers.”