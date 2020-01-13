Nexstar Makes Deal With Mediaocean for OTT Buying

Nexstar Media’s Nexstar Digital said it made a multi-year deal with Mediaocean that will put Nexstar’s OTT, digital video, display, streaming audio and linear broadcast advertising inventory on Mediaocean’s Spectra platform, which is used by media buyers.

The agreement helps advertisers find Nexstar’s digital audiences, which total 106 million monthly uniques and 63% of U.S. TV households.

“At Nexstar Digital, our entire value proposition is based on increasing the reach, effectiveness and efficiency of our client’s advertising, and this new partnership with Mediaocean marks the latest iteration of that effort,” said Warren Kay, chief revenue officer, Nexstar Digital. “By accessing our inventory and first-party data, marketers now have the ability to seamlessly move dollars between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”

As part of this partnership, Mediaocean has fully integrated Nexstar Digital’s video and OTT inventory into its Spectra Platform, which supports the largest advertising agencies in the world with the latest tools and technologies.

“Mediaocean has remained committed to providing marketers with seamless and automated access to video inventory, wherever the audience may be,” said Ramsey McGrory, chief revenue officer, Mediaocean. “Our integration with Nexstar is crucial to that mission and we are excited to offer agencies and advertisers the ability to reach local audiences at scale with efficiency.”