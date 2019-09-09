Nexstar Broadcasting Names Sally Executive VP of Sales

Nexstar Media Group said that William “Bill” Sally has been promoted to executive VP of sales at Nexstar Broadcasting.

The new position is effective with the closing of Nexstar’s acquisition of Tribune Media and is part of a strategy to promote from within, the company said.

Sally, who is senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, will report to Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting.

In the new job, Sally will oversee the expansion of Nexstar’s sales and marketing initiatives on a regional and national basis. He’s also work to create new cross-media opportunities for advertisers and have oversight over traffic operations, vendor relationships and key client accounts.

“The creation of an executive sales position at Nexstar Broadcasting was necessary to support our industry-wide reputation of delivering exceptional service to our communities and advertisers, while ensuring that we have the best resources in place to support the company’s revenue initiatives across our expanded scale immediately upon closing the pending Tribune transaction,” Busch said.

Sally has been with Nexstar since 2013. Before joining Nexstar, he was VP and GM of WFF-TV, Albany, N.Y., and WVNY-TV, Burlington, Vt. Earlier in his career he worked at KEYT-TV, Santa Barbara, Calif., and WKTV, Utica, N.Y.

“Bill has achieved a high degree of professional success throughout his broadcasting career and has been instrumental in advancing Nexstar’s sales leadership in his most recent role with the Company, where he was responsible for overseeing a considerable number of markets,” said Busch. “As a result, he has developed an intimate understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions focused on exclusive local content development for our viewers and digital users, as well as effective multi-platform marketing opportunities for our clients.”

Sally will continue to be based in Irving, Texas.

"The acquisition of Tribune Media will provide Nexstar with new scalable marketing solutions and services for our clients,” Sally said. “I welcome an open dialogue with each and every one of our advertising partners on how we can best work together to optimize the overall results of their media investment through greater and more productive local marketing.”