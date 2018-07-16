Nexcare, SoFi New Official Sponsors for ESPN’s X Games

ESPN said that Nexcare and SoFi have signed up as official sponsors for the 2018 X Games Minneapolis.

Go RVing and Hotel.com will be event sponsors when the games begin July 19.

The new official sponsors join Fruit of the Loom, Harley-Davidson, LifeProof, Monster Energy, Pacifico, the Real Cost and Toyota.

GEICO returns as official music sponsor and Explore Minnesota is back as event sponsor.

Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include on-site activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos. Sponsors will also have a media presence during the X Games telecasts as well as prominent positions across X Games social platforms and VIP experiences on-site, ESPN said..

ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 19 hours of live X Games coverage, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Eight and a half additional hours of event coverage will be streamed live on the X Games Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages to fans in the United States.