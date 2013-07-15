'The Newsroom' Returns Up Slightly

The season two premiere of HBO's The Newsroom returned to 2.2 million viewers at 10 p.m. on Sunday, improving 4% from its series premiere.

Across its two plays, the Aaron Sorkin drama averaged 2.6 million viewers, just below the 2.7 million who watched its premiere night last year. Though panned by critics, the series averaged 7.1 million weekly viewers in its first season.

At 9 p.m., True Blood drew 4.5 million viewers in its most watched episode this season. Combined with its replay, the drama averaged 5.5 million viewers Sunday night.