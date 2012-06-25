'The Newsroom' Premieres to 2.1 Million Viewers
HBO's The Newsroom premiered to an audience of 2.1 million
viewers at 10 p.m. on Sunday, making it one of the pay cabler's top debuts in
recent years.
The Aaron Sorkin drama's 2.1 million watchers ranked it third,
below Game of Thrones, which opened to 2.2 million viewers in 2011, and
Boardwalk Empire, which debuted to 4.8 million viewers in 2010, of HBO's drama
premieres since 2008.
Overall, The Newsroom drew a gross audience of 2.7 million
viewers for the night, adding 513,000 watchers in its 11:15 p.m. replay.
At 9 p.m., True Blood averaged 4.7 million viewers and
324,000 for its 12:30 a.m. replay. That series first premiered to an audience
of 1.4 million in 2008.
