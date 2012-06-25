'The Newsroom' Premieres to 2.1 Million Viewers

HBO's The Newsroom premiered to an audience of 2.1 million

viewers at 10 p.m. on Sunday, making it one of the pay cabler's top debuts in

recent years.

The Aaron Sorkin drama's 2.1 million watchers ranked it third,

below Game of Thrones, which opened to 2.2 million viewers in 2011, and

Boardwalk Empire, which debuted to 4.8 million viewers in 2010, of HBO's drama

premieres since 2008.

Overall, The Newsroom drew a gross audience of 2.7 million

viewers for the night, adding 513,000 watchers in its 11:15 p.m. replay.

At 9 p.m., True Blood averaged 4.7 million viewers and

324,000 for its 12:30 a.m. replay. That series first premiered to an audience

of 1.4 million in 2008.