'Newsroom' Ends Rookie Season With Series-High 2.3 Million Viewers

HBO's The Newsroom ended its rookie campaign with a series-high 2.3 million viewers for its 10 p.m. finale. Aaron Sorkin's cable news drama drew 2.1 million viewers for its June 24 premiere.

The Newsroom also drew a series-high for combined plays with 2.8 million viewers tuning in to the 10 p.m. premiere and midnight replay. The series averaged a gross audience of 6.7 million viewers per episode.

The fifth-season finale of HBO's vampire drama, True Blood, drew 5 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 2% from last season's finale. Across all plays, the finale drew a season-high 6.3 million viewers. The series averaged a gross audience of 11.3 million viewers per episode. The season-ender was also down 4% from it's premiere.