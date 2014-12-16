‘Newsroom’ Draws Season-High 1.6M for Series Finale
HBO’s The Newsroom ended its three-year run on Sunday night, drawing its best viewership for the season with 1.6 million viewers.
The 1.6 million was up 33% from the 1.2 million that watched the show’s premiere this season. HBO says it drew 1.9 million when adding in two replays.
Newsroom’s third season is averaging a gross audience of 5 million viewers per episode.
