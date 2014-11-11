‘Newsroom,’ ‘Comeback’ Return Soft for HBO

Facing much stiffer competition than previous years, HBO’s The Newsroom returned for its final season Sunday to 1.2 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 45% from the news drama’s second season debut.

Newsroom however, did have to face off against ratings behemoth The Walking Dead for the first time, which drew 13.5 million viewers for its Nov. 9 episode.

Elsewhere on the premium net, The Comeback returned after being canceled nine years ago to a meager 300,000 viewers at 10 p.m.; the Lisa Kudrow-starrer averaged around 900,000 for its final episodes in 2005. At 10:30 p.m., Getting On drew 310,000 viewers for its second season debut, a dip of 40% from its premiere last year, which aired after Boardwalk Empire.