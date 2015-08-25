'NewsOne Now' Moving to 7 a.m.

NewsOne Now, the African-American-targeted news and analysis program on TV One, is moving to 7 a.m. starting Sept. 14.

The weekday show, moderated by Roland Martin, has been airing at 9 a.m.

"[W]e are confident NewsOne Now is ready to take on the traditional morning news crowd," said Martin of the move. "We know viewers have a multitude of options at 7 a.m. for their first news of the day, and we believe the diversity of our focus and continual coverage of issues of import to the African America community will resonate significantly."

In the meantime, Martin will be marking the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with an hour special at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28 looking at the state of the New Orleans school system.

The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina, which will originate on location in the city, will feature parents, teachers, kids principals and public officials in a town hall meeting, as well as profile a graduate of the almost all-charter school system.