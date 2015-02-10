Newsmax TV Secures Verizon Carriage Deal

Newsmax TV has reached a long-term distribution deal with Verizon FiOS, the conservative news service announced Tuesday.

The Baby Boomer-targeted channel will add more than 5 million viewers as part of the Verizon FiOS TV deal, said network officials. Verizon joins Dish, NCTC and DirecTV in distributing the independently-owned channel, bringing the network’s subscribers to more than 40 million.

“During the past six months, Newsmax TV has exceeded our initial goal of signing 20 million cable homes by more than 100 percent, with our channel reaching over 40 million U.S. homes, or 40 percent of the U.S. market,” Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said. “Verizon FiOS is a powerful and popular brand for cable TV customers, and our agreement with them marks a strategically important development for Newsmax TV.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.