Newsmax To Launch Cable Network

Newsmax Media will look to reach politically conservative baby boomers with the June launch of its Newsmax TV channel, the company said Thursday.

Looking to compete with politically right-leaning Fox News, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based Newsmax TV channel will soft launch in mid-June on DirecTV, reaching more than 20 million viewers, said Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy. The network will initially offer nine hours of live programming featuring independent news with a “mainstream conservative tilt,” as well as lifestyle content for Boomers in the areas of health, finance, and personal well-being, Ruddy told Multichannel News. He added the independently-owned network hopes to be in front of 40 million viewers by the end of the year.

Newsmax also plans to launch an OTT channel later in the summer offering a live feed of the network as well as content from Newsmax’s websites Newsmax.com, Newsmaxhealth.com, and Moneynews.com, which draw close to 14 million unique monthly visitors.

