Newsmax Grabs Fox Distribution Executive

Newsmax Broadcasting, parent of conservative cable channel Newsmax TV, has tapped Andy Biggers as SVP of distribution.

Biggers will head up distribution on all platforms, at home and abroad, for the channel, which the company said now reaches about 70 million homes via cable, plus some TV station digital subchannel carriage that Newsmax is phasing out.

Biggers comes to the company from Fox, where he had been VP of broadcast distribution and before that VP of national accounts for content distribution for Fox News Networks, overseeing negotiations with MVPDs as well as alternative distributors DIRECTV Now, Sony Playstation Vue, and Layer 3.

“Andy has had an extraordinary track record in the promotion and growth of cable news, sports and entertainment networks,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of parent company Newsmax Media, Inc., said.