Newsmax Anchor Bob Sellers Exits Interview With MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: Video

Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers left an interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell while on air Tuesday.

On a segment of the right-wing news network's American Agenda, which is hosted by Sellers and Heather Childers, Lindell was asked about Twitter censorship and the social media company's ban of his personal account and the MyPillow account.

His reply?

A diatribe against Dominion voting machines.

Twitter had suspended Lindell after he pushed election-related conspiracy theories and supported former President Donald Trump's actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol insurrection.

After the suspension of his personal account, he began tweeting from the MyPillow company account, prompting Twitter to then suspend that account.

During Lindell's rant, Sellers interrupted him to say that Newsmax supports the outcome of the election and that there have not been any substantiated reports of Dominion voter machine malfunctions.

Lindell continued with his off-topic answer after Sellers, a former WSMV Nashville anchor, asked Lindell again about Twitter censorship.

Watch the entire exchange and what else led up to Sellers' departure below.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHuaFebruary 2, 2021

Sellers backpedaled on American Agenda Wednesday, saying he could have "handled the end of the interview differently." He added that Lindell made another appearance on the network Tuesday night "to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media" and will "continue to be an important guest on Newsmax."