NewsHour Names Rancilio General Manager

Mike Rancilio has been named senior VP and general manager of NewsHour Productions, WETA Washington president Sharon Percy Rockefeller told staffers Wednesday.

WETA, which is one of PBS' anchor producing stations, took over production of the long-running noncom news show July 1.

Rancilio had been chief revenue officer for MacNeil/Lehrer Productions and had moved with the show when the NewsHour transitioned to WETA.

Rancilio is former publisher of The New Republic.

He reports to Rick Schneider and will oversee all business functions of NewsHour Productions in coordination with WETA management.

"Mike's experience with business development, digital strategy, and his strong internal history at the NewsHour make him the ideal person to take on this next challenge," said Rockefeller.