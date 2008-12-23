News Ratings: NBC Nightly News, Fox News Channel Come Out On Top

For the tenth consecutive week, NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams was the most watched evening news cast in total viewers and news' target demographic of 25-54 year olds.

Nightly finished the week of Dec. 15-19, 2008, with 10.06 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo, according to Nielsen. ABC's World News with Charles Gibson followed with 9.18 million viewers, 2.4 rating in the demo and CBS Evening News with Katie Couric averaged 7.43 million viewers, 1.8 in the demo. It was CBS' highest rated week since Feb. 2007 and ABC's highest rated week since Election week, Nov. 3.

On cable, Fox News Channel finished the week as the No. 5 ranked basic cable network in total viewers for primetime and total day. FNC has been in the top five for 19 of the last 20 weeks. Meanwhile, CNN last week came in at No. 21 in primetime, No. 20 in total day. And MSNBC came in at No. 24 in primetime, No. 26 in total day.