News Orgs Reflect on Lessons from Katrina

News

organizations are returning to New Orleans for a progress report on a city that was

forsaken by government officials five years ago this week when Hurricane

Katrina floodwaters ravaged the city. While the devastation from the BP oil

spill in the Gulf of Mexico is still very palpable, the fifth anniversary of

Katrina offers a picture of recovery and hope.



"New

Orleanians will very proudly tell you that as of today there are 1,111

restaurants in the city and there were just over 800 pre-Katrina," says

NBC's Brian Williams, who arrived in New Orleans Wednesday (Aug. 25). He'll

anchor Nightly News from the region including an on-location interview

with President Obama on Sunday's broadcast.

"The

city has come back in different ways," he adds. "And there's

real optimism."

CNN's

Anderson Cooper, who all told spent about two months in the region covering the

BP oil spill, will anchor Anderson Cooper 360 from New Orleans through

Friday. He'll have a report on the city's resurgent education

system that now includes a burgeoning network of charter schools.

"They're

finally starting to see changes in a way that you weren't able to see

before," says Cooper. The five year mark, he adds, is "an

opportunity for the city to highlight some of the changes that have been taking

place over the course of several years. It's certainly a milestone for

the city."

Katrina

is also a grim milestone for reporters who channeled the desperation of the

city's residents for a horrified viewing audience. If those early reports

had the tinge of advocacy journalism, it was only because the circumstances in

an American city in the 21st Century were so appallingly shocking.

"Many

of us covering [Katrina] had covered some piece of the Iraq war," says

Williams. "Some of us had just returned from [tsunami ravaged] Banda

Aceh, Indonesia. I think it just turned us into witnesses. And it might have

sounded like advocacy because of the passion in our voices, but we were seeing

Americans dead and dying in the streets of this spectacular city. We were

reporting what we saw and, where the government response was concerned, what we

didn't see."

Technology

has altered newsgathering in many ways. And the media's ability to beam

live pictures from disaster zones so quickly after impact has at times made it

a more robust watch dog. The earthquake in Haiti is only the latest example of the

nimbleness of digital news operations.

"It

puts you in a place where you're able to see very clearly what previously

had just been described to you by politicians or by people who were running

[recovery] operations," says Cooper. In the days after Katrina made

landfall, he adds, "There was a very clear difference between and the way

things were being described by politicians who I would have on my air talking

about the relief operation and the way I and other people were seeing it every

single day all around us. I think technology is allowing us to be in those

situations more and more."