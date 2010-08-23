News Orgs Commemorate Fifth Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has dominated news reports from the region, but this week news organizations will turn their collective focus on the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

ABC's Bob Woodruff will anchor a series of Katrina reports for ABC News' Where Things Stand series. The reports will begin Thursday (Aug. 26) on World News and continue on Nightline and Good Morning America. Robin Roberts will anchor GMA from her hometown of Pass Christian, Miss., on Friday (Aug. 27).

Harry Smith will anchor The Early Show from New Orleans on Friday. CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric is currently in Afghanistan, but correspondent Mark Strassman will be in New Orleans for Friday's CBS Evening News while Russ Mitchell will anchor Sunday's Evening News from New Orleans.

CNN's Anderson Cooper will anchor Anderson Cooper 360 from New Orleans Wednesday (Aug. 25) through Friday with a special In Katrina's Wake scheduled for the Thursday edition of AC360. Sanjay Gupta returns to New Orleans' Charity Hospital for a two-part report to air during his weekend morning program, Sanjay Gupta MD, Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 28 and 29).

NBC's Brian Williams will anchor Nightly News from New Orleans Thursday and Sunday and Monday. Most notably, he will interview President Obama on Sunday's edition of the program. Williams will also have interviews with Brad Pitt, who has a home in New Orleans, as well as singer/songwriter Harry Connick Jr., who is a New Orleans native. Williams will also moderate a special edition of Meet the Press from Jackson Square, Sunday (Aug. 29). Today's Al Roker and Matt Lauer will be in New Orleans for Friday's show.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow will anchor her show from New Orleans on Thursday and Friday, while dayside anchor Tamron Hall will be in New Orleans Friday through Sunday. Additionally, Ed Shultz will anchor his program from the New Orleans convention center on Monday (Aug. 30).