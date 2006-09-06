News Magazines Up

The bad news for Tom Cruise (which may have led in part to worse news for ousted Viacom chief Tom Freston) was good for syndicated entertainment news magazines according to the national household ratings for the week ending August 27.

Despite television viewing levels dropping by an average of 1.2 million from the prior week, every news magazine was up or even on the week, and the top four all saw double-digit growth from a year ago.

Entertainment Tonight led the magazines with a 4.6, up 5% on the week and 10% on the year. Inside Edition was steady on the week and up 10% on the year to a 3.3, The Insider was even on the week and up 14% to a 2.5 and Access Hollywood was steady for the week and up 10% on the year to a 2.2.Extra was up 5% on the week and even on the year to a 2.0, while Geraldo At Large was up 5% on the week to a 2.1 in its 39 metered markets, its best numbers since the end of July.

In talk, Oprah was off 2% on the week to a 5.3, while Dr. Phil was even at a 4.4.Live with Regis and Kelly lost 9% to a 2.9, Maury held steady at a 2.6 and Jerry Springer and Montel each lost 5% to a 1.8. Ellen gained 7% to a 1.6 on the week.

The soon-to-be-sophomores Tyra Banks and Martha averaged a 1.4 (even on the week) and 1.3 (up 8%), respectively.

In court, Judge Judy gained 7% on the week to a 4.6, while Judge Joe Brown also jumped 7%, to a 3.1.People’s Court was even at a 2.6, Divorce Court was also even at a 2.4, and Judge Mathis jumped 5% to a 2.3.Judge Alex rebounded 11% from a season low the preior week to a 2.0, and Judge Hatchett was steady at a 1.7.

Wheel of Fortune led the game show genre as usual, though it was off 1% on the week to a 6.7.Jeopardy! gained 2% to a 5.4, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was steady at a 2.9 and Family Feud gained 5% to a 2.2.