News Divisions Mobilize After Chile Earthquake

News

divisions mobilized to cover the 8.8 earthquake that hit central Chile late on

Friday (Feb. 26).

The

quake, the most severe in 50 years, has claimed over 700 lives so far, according to the

Chilean government. It also precipitated a tsunami warning in Hawaii.

Cable

news relied on video from TV Chile when the quake hit overnight on Friday.

CNN

Chile, a joint venture between CNN and Liberty Global's VTR, has a fully

staffed bureau in Santiago. The network also sent additional correspondents to

the site of the disaster including Soledad

O'Brien and John Zarella while Dan Simon was dispatched to Hawaii.

Several network

correspondents headed to Chile on Saturday including NBC News' Ann Curry, Mike

Taibbi and Mark Potter and CBS News' Mark Strassmann.

ABC News had a

producer in Chile on a separate story and also

dispatched correspondents Jeffrey Kofman and David Wright to Chile and

Mike Von Fremd to Hawaii.