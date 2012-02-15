News Corp. Hires McLennan to Create Brand Partnerships

News Corp. has hired former top advertising executive Hamish McLennan to develop large-scale, global brand partnerships to generate new revenues from the company's portfolio of media assets.

McLennan, who had been chairman and CEO of Young & Rubicam, was named executive VP in News Corp.'s office of the chairman. He will divide his time between New York and Sydney and report to Rupert Murdoch, CEO, and Chase Carey, president and COO.

"As we grow our international footprint we see a real opportunity to bolster the value of our brand partnerships and I am convinced that Hamish's considerable industry experience, coupled with a unique and wide-ranging strategic vision, make him the right executive to deliver the insights we need to maximize our global media investments," Murdoch said in a statement.

"Around the world, our clients are developing marketing programs that are increasingly targeting consumers globally and on digital platforms," Carey added. "Hamish's expertise, along with his global media business background, will be invaluable assets as we work to deepen our brand partnerships across the company."