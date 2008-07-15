News and Documentary Emmy Nominations Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Tuesday announced contenders for statues in the 29th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, with PBS leading all other television and broadband competitors with 38 nominations.

Among broadcast and cable news networks, ABC and CBS tied with 17, NBC had 14, CNN had five and MSNBC had two. Fox News Channel customarily does not enter the competition.

Among cable networks, National Geographic Channel topped all with 12 nominations.

For the network evening newscasts, the nominations mirrored their ranking in Nielsen ratings. NBC’s Nightly News with Brian Williams received 10 nominations, ABC’s World News with Charles Gibson grabbed eight and CBS Evening News with Katie Couric claimed two. PBS’ The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer received three nominations.

The Emmy nominations for local stations looked good for CBS-owned stations, as three of them -- KCNC Denver, WBBM Chicago and WBZ Boston -- were nominated for regional Emmys for spot news coverage.

Meredith Broadcasting's WGCL Atlanta, Dispatch Broadcasting's WTHR Indianapolis and Albritton Communication's WJLA Washington, D.C., are competing for the top regional investigative prize.

A full list of the nominees, by program and category, is available online.

The winners will be announced at ceremony Sept 22. at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Center in New York.

A tally of nominations, by network, station or broadband site: PBS 38, ABC and CBS 17; NBC 14; National Geographic Channel 12; HBO/Cinemax 10; The History Channel 7; CNN 5; washingtonpost.com 4; Current TV, Discovery Channel and Smithsonian Channel 3; Freep.com (Detroit Free Press), HDNet, HDNet/PBS, MercuryNews.com, MSNBC, nytimes.com and VHI 2; and one apiece for Animal Planet, cfr.org, Discovery Times Channel, gettyimages.com, latimes.com, npr.org, Oxygen and Univision.

Regional nominees (one each) were KCNC-TV, WBBM-TV, WBZ-TV, WGCL-TV, WJLA-TV and WTHR-TV.