News Anchors Rush To Cover TornadoDevastation

Network news organizations are rushing to cover the

devastation of a tornado that hit Joplin, Mo., on Sunday evening, leaving at least 89 people dead.

NBC's Ron Mott and Al Roker traveled overnight to report

from there for Today Monday morning. Brian Williams will anchor Nightly

News from Joplin Monday night. Kevin Tibbles will also travel there today.

CBS News correspondent Cynthia Bowers reported live from

Joplin for The Early Show this morning, and Harry Smith will anchor the Evening

News from there tonight. Chris Wragge will co-anchor The Early Show

from there on Tuesday, with Don Teague en route to report for the CBS

broadcasts as well.

On ABC, Good Morning America weather anchor Sam

Champion, news anchor Josh Elliot and ABC News correspondent Erin Hayes

reported from the region Monday morning. Diane Sawyer will anchor World News

from Joplin tonight with David Muir.

CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 will also broadcast live from Joplin on Monday night.

The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes and his crew were the first news organization to arrive on the scene after the tornado hit Sunday night.