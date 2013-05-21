News Anchors Head to Oklahoma to Cover Tornado's Devastation

Updated: 1:31 p.m. ET

Correspondents from the news networks began descending on

Oklahoma Monday to cover the massive devastation caused by a huge tornado that

ripped through the town of Moore that afternoon.

NBC's Today team of Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al

Roker, Natalie Morales and Willie Geist anchored the show live from Moore and

Oklahoma City Tuesday morning. An hour-long Nightly News will also originate from

Moore Tuesday evening, with Brian Williams anchoring an additional primetime

hour at 8 p.m. with reports from Lester Holt, Ann Curry, Harry Smith, Kate

Snow, Dr. Nancy Snyderman, Anne Thompson, Janet Shamlian and Gabe Gutuerrez.

Geist, Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski anchored MSNBC's Morning

Joe from Oklahoma Tuesday morning. Chris Jansing and Thomas Roberts will

anchor from there for the 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. hours.

ABC News' Sam Champion and Ginger Zee started reporting from

Oklahoma Monday night, with David Muir, Alex Perez, Byron Pitts, Mike Boettcher and Cecilia Vega joining on Tuesday. World News with Diane Sawyer will offer an expanded one-hour newscast to affiliates on Tuesday. A special edition of Nightline will also be dedicated to coverage of the aftermath.

Chris Cumo, John Berman, Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Sanjay Gupta and John King are all reporting from the Oklahoma City area for CNN. The network will be live on the story through midnight ET on Tuesday.

The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes, Jim Cantore and tornado expert Dr. Greg Forbes have been on the scene since Monday, with Roker and Stephanie Abrams joining this morning. Mike Seidel and Dave Malkoff will report from there on Tuesday.

Norah O'Donnell is on the ground in Moore for CBS This Morning, which will remain on the air through noon ET on Tuesday. The CBS Evening News is expanding to 90 minutes (6:30-8 p.m.) on Tuesday with Scott Pelley anchoring live from the city. Additional correspondents on the scene are Anna Werner, Mark Strassman, Manuel Bojorquez, Elaine Quijano and Vinita Nair.

This post will be updated as additional coverage

plans are announced.