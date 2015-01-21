News Anchors Head to Havana as U.S.-Cuba Talks Begin

National news anchors are heading down to Havana, Cuba and will broadcast from the Cuban capital on Wednesday.

The highest-level U.S. delegation to Cuba in 35 years is set to arrive to begin talks aimed at restoring diplomatic and economic ties with the country.

NBC said Brian Williams, along with chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell and correspondent Gabe Gutierrez, will broadcast NBC Nightly News from Havana for the first time since 2006. ABC's David Muir will helm World News Tonight from Havana as well. Muir had the exlcusive with Obama when the President first announced that he wanted to re-establish diplomatic relations in December.

CBS will have correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reporting from Cuba. Though Pelley will remain in New York, he was the first to broadcast from Havana in December after Obama's initial announcement.