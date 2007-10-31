Newport Television’s Sandy DiPasquale on the Mend
Newport Television chief Sandy DiPasquale is recovering well after bypass surgery late last week.
His son Michael, vice president of operations, said Sandy is “doing great and will return to work shortly.”
Newport is taking over the 56 Clear Channel stations Providence Equity Partners bought for $1.2 billion. Michael DiPasquale said Newport was still shooting for the deal to finalize around Dec. 1.
“He’s in good spirits,” Michael DiPasquale added. “He’s happy to be home and he’s looking forward to running the show again."
