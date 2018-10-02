Newman, Gambelli Eyed for Big 'New Fox' Roles: Reports

Management of the “New Fox,” the company the television the Murdoch family control after selling its cable network and studio assets to the Walt Disney Co., is starting to take shape.

According to reports Gary Newman, co-chairman of Fox Television Group, will be head of Fox Broadcasting.

In his previous post, Newman and Dana Walden oversaw the broadcast network and 21st Century Fox’s television studios. The TV studio is one of the assets being sold to Disney.

Peter Rice, who is head of the Fox Networks Group, has reportedly been tapped to run all of Disney’s TV operations.

Marianne Gambelli, now president of ad sales at Fox News is set to become head of all ad sales operations, including the broadcast channel and sports, in addition to news, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Gambelli, a former top NBC ad sales exec, joined Fox News last year after services as chief investment officer at media agency Horizon Media.

Joe Marchese is now president of advertising revenue for the larger Fox Networks Group. Marchese joined 21st Century Fox when his digital ad company True [X] was acquired in 2014. He was named head of ad sales last year just before the Fox’s upfront presentation aafter a lengthy search.

The WSJ says he’s expected to leave the company after the assets sale is complete.