NewFronts Return Headed by YouTube, AOL, Hulu

The Digital Content NewFronts will return for a fifth year with two weeks of web video companies making presentations to media buyers and advertisers.

The two-week event is set to run May 2 through May 13 in New York. Founding partners AOL, DigitasLBi, Google/YouTube, Hulu and Yahoo are among those returning.

Other participants include: AwesomenessTV, Bloomberg Media, BuzzFeed, Collective Digital Studio, Condé Nast Entertainment, DailyMail.com/Elite Daily, DEFY Media, Federated Media, Fullscreen, HealthiNation, Hearst, Machinima, Maker Studios, Mashable, Mode Media, National Geographic, The New York Times, NowThis, Playboy, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, StyleHaul, TheStreet.com, Time Inc., Time Warner Cable, Trusted Media Brands, Vevo, VICE, WebMD, Whistle Sports Network, and Woven Digital.