NewFronts Cut Back to One Week of Presentations

This year’s Digital Content NewFronts will be just a single week, a reduction from the past two years when the digital media ad sales bazaar featured two weeks of meetings.



According to a preliminary schedule, the NewFronts will be the week of April 30. Participating companies will include Hulu, ESPN, Twitter, Oath, Condé Nast, Fusion Media Group and Google/YouTube.



A second NewFronts is being planned on the West Coast in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.







“Advertisers’ increasing demand for innovative, original digital video programming opportunities prompted us to extend the conversations held at NewFronts, with the creation of a second event on the West Coast,” said Anna Bager, executive VP, Industry Initiatives at the IAB. “Audiences are turning to a variety of platforms—from OTT to mobile—to engage with digital video content whenever and wherever, and marketers want to be part of this movement. The New York City roster for this spring includes media powerhouses and digital upstarts that will offer action-packed, star-studded presentations. The marketplace is sure to encourage even greater spend from brands, which increasingly recognize the dynamism of video and its valuable role in the media mix.”