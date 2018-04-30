At NewFronts, BBC News Announces Music Invasion

BBC News is introducing a digital music service, BBC Reel featuring its best video content and new projects featuring virtual reality and augmented reality technology.

At its NewFront presentation in New York Monday, BBC News also said it was relaunching BBC Capital as WorkLife, which will focus on work, life and things in betwee, and that 100 Women will return.

“BBC News is proud to be the gold standard of reliable news for a global audience hungry to understand the world in which we now live. For close to 100 years the BBC has provided unrivalled coverage and analysis of international events – impartial, independent, international journalism,” said BBC Global News CEO Jim Egan. “Our announcements today demonstrate the ambition of our content and our constant drive to lead in innovation whilst continuing to provide the safe and trusted environment that we uniquely offer our audience and our partners.”

Here are details about BBC News’ projects:

BBC MUSIC

For over 50 years, the BBC has been creating cutting edge music content, discovering some of the biggest artists in the world like Ed Sheeran and Adele, and setting the tone as a global music taste maker. Now BBC Music is coming to the rest of the world, with a comprehensive commercial offering across TV, Digital, Social, and Live Events. The backbone of the offering is the live performance vertical, BBC Live Lounge. It will feature performances with the biggest names in the world of music, including Jay-Z, Usher, Taylor Swift, and Foo Fighters. Additionally, BBC Music will bring audiences a comprehensive program of in depth music journalism - including artists to watch, playlists, global festival coverage, music news and lifestyle content.

BBC REEL

BBC Reel is a new video vertical launching on BBC.com showcasing some of the very best video content the BBC creates. With themed playlists and special mini-seasons, expert editors will curate a wealth of BBC video in a single place – recommending entertaining and informative stories to enlighten, educate and inspire – from grand ideas to travel trends and amazing design. Users and brands will have the opportunity to create their own playlists, and see what’s trending. Reel will also feature a selection of some of the best BBC documentary content available.

WORLD’S KITCHEN AND WORLD OF WONDER

The BBC is a leader in digital innovation, constantly experimenting with new formats. At Newfront, the BBC announced two new AR/VR projects: World of Wonder and The World’s Kitchen. World of Wonder is a series of immersive 360 video documentaries that are tied together via a unique VR interface that allows users to navigate the globe to find the most interesting natural wonders, historical places and amazing events, all viewed through the unique perspective of BBC on-the-ground reporters. The World’s Kitchen is an AR app that brings the world’s best chefs into your home kitchen, teaching you recipes and sharing the magic of cooking.

WORKLIFE

The BBC has reimagined its features section, Capital, to reflect the changing priorities of the young professionals who visit the site. They care about their careers, but also have passionate interests outside of the office. WorkLife will focus on how to achieve more in work, life and in-between and is designed for aspirational professionals with a future-focused look at working, leadership and success, reflecting rapid and radical change in work and living globally. Worklife doesn’t just live on a desktop - it will be the first bbc.com site to be built in a Progressive Web App format and designed for mobile experiences.

100 WOMEN

100 Women is BBC News’ annual examination of the role of women in the 21st century in societies around the world. The series has covered a diverse range of topics, including education, healthcare, equal pay, domestic violence, and sexual abuse, and returns later this year for an ambitious new season. At Newfront, Katty Kay interviewed Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, featured in the 2017 100 Women campaign for her pioneering work in artificial intelligence.